Take-Two Acquires Power Of Illusion

illusionnomore.jpgMafia developer Illusion Softworks cast such a strong spell over Take-Two Interactive that the latter just had to have them, right now. Henceforth shall Illusion be known by their married acquired name, 2K Czech, and its 200 or so employees will live happily ever after. This also opens the way for the "Win a 2K Check From 2K Czech" Mafia II contest idea I am perfectly willing to sell to Take-Two for a fair price.

"We have an excellent working relationship with 2K Games and the utmost respect for them," said Petr Vochozka, CEO of 2K Czech. "We are pleased to become a 2K studio and are confident that this new partnership will strengthen our current and future projects."

Bah, so predictable. Just once I want a newly acquired CEO to go completely apeshit in a press release. "Dude, I have no idea what just happened! We just ordered a whole bunch of embroidered shirts too. F****."

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Acquires Illusion Softworks

New York, NY - January 7, 2008 - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced the acquisition of Illusion Softworks, a premier Central European-based game development studio with operations in Brno and Prague, the Czech Republic. Illusion Softworks has approximately 200 employees and will join Take-Two's 2K Games publishing label as its newest studio, 2K Czech.

Established in 1997, Illusion Softworks is the creator and owner of several hit video game franchises, including Mafia, Hidden & Dangerous and Vietcong. The studio is currently working with 2K Games on Mafia II, the sequel to the original Mafia, which helped establish the gangster genre and sold more than two million units.

"The acquisition of Illusion Softworks reflects our strategic focus on owning high-value intellectual property as we continue to expand our portfolio of triple-A titles," said Ben Feder, Chief Executive Officer of Take-Two.

Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K, said, "Adding 2K Czech to our network of development studios demonstrates our strong commitment to creating great franchises and building world-class creative teams. The 2K Czech team is responsible for several very innovative and highly-regarded franchises and we look forward to continuing to develop new and existing IP together."

