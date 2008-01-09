Take-Two Acquires Power Of Illusion

Mafia developer Illusion Softworks cast such a strong spell over Take-Two Interactive that the latter just had to have them, right now. Henceforth shall Illusion be known by their married acquired name, 2K Czech, and its 200 or so employees will live happily ever after. This also opens the way for the "Win a 2K Check From 2K Czech" Mafia II contest idea I am perfectly willing to sell to Take-Two for a fair price.

"We have an excellent working relationship with 2K Games and the utmost respect for them," said Petr Vochozka, CEO of 2K Czech. "We are pleased to become a 2K studio and are confident that this new partnership will strengthen our current and future projects."

Bah, so predictable. Just once I want a newly acquired CEO to go completely apeshit in a press release. "Dude, I have no idea what just happened! We just ordered a whole bunch of embroidered shirts too. F****."