Take-Two: College Hoops Cancelled

Responding to rumours we broke earlier today that College Hoops 2K9 has been canceled due to a breakdown in negotiations with the license holders for collegiate basketball, 2K Sports parent company Take-Two had this to say to Kotaku:
2K Sports has decided not to continue negotiations with the CLC for the license for its top-rated College Hoops franchise, which would have been released next in November 2008. We are committed to providing fans with high-quality, critically-acclaimed sports games, but given our disciplined approach to the business, we do not believe the current discussions would result in an acceptable outcome.
I followed up with Take-Two to try and get more details and while the declined to talk about any roll EA might have had in the break-down, they did confirm that College Hoops 2K9 has indeed been cancelled.
No word still from The Collegiate Licensing Company or Electronic Arts, but we'll keep you posted.
Rumour: 2K9 College Hoops Canned, EA Seeks NCAA Deal [Kotaku]
