It looks like the shoe is on the other foot, or maybe it just dropped, I always confuse my metaphors. Game Politics is reporting that Take-Two is suing Jack Thompson claiming, among other things, that his previous actions have essentially set Jack up as a "private attorney general on behalf of the State of Florida."

The suit is seeking to preemptively stop Thompson's likely complaint against Take-Two's upcoming Grand Theft Auto. It also seeks to recover their attorney fees and other costs incurred in the pending legal action. That's right, they're suing Jack and they want him to pay for it. Nice.

I'm still shocked Jack hasn't been sued for defamation or harassment. I hear his family, aka wife, has super deep pockets.

BREAKING: Take Two Sues Jack Thompson over Manhunt 2, GTA4 [Game Politics]