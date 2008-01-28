Target Is Cruel To Advance Wars Fans

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

TARGET YALLGood news and bad news from the retail front. The recently released and uncharacteristically edgy Advance Wars: Days of Ruin is sold out at at least one Target store, which is a good thing for sales. The bad news? Target is suggesting to unsuspecting gamers—or God forbid, their parents, friends and loved ones—that an acceptable substitution for the game is the Game Boy Advance version of High School Musical. Proof that Target is run by sadists.

Reader William was there to capture the tragedy, for this we thank him.

