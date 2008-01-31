Target's $779 PS3 Bundle Includes Extra Controller, One Game [Updated]

Update: We've tracked down the correct image and it looks like it's a choice of either game, not both. So not as good a deal sadly. Thanks to the helpful readers who pointed this out.

If you're in the market for a Playstation 3, tipster Brendan recommends you check out Target. As you can deduce from the image above, the retail chain is offering the console with a bonus controller and copies of Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction and Heavenly Sword for the slightly mad sum of $779.

Now, if Target was bundling Lair and Mobile Suit Gundam: Crossfire, I'd be vomiting uncontrollably right now, but Tools of Destruction and Heavenly Sword are quality titles you'd most likely pick up anyway. Considering the 40GB PS3 is priced at ~$650, the controller ~$70 and the games ~$100 each, the value is very strong in this one.

[Thanks Brendan!]