The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Team Fortress 2 Changes A' Comin'

medic_tf2.jpgLoose dates and details have dripped out of Valve on the two new Team Fortress 2 maps—one of which is a Badlands remake—we learned about last month, according to report from Shacknews, as has more info on changes to the Medic class. As fans of the team-based FPS may be aware, the healer is the first to get a slew of achievements. What we didn't know before was that Valve is apparently planning what Shacknews calls "a significant gameplay tweak for the class." Hopefully, that means more than an ammo count for the syringe gun, but we'll try to calm ourselves before we get too excited.

New TF2 Maps, Achievements and 'Large Scale' Gameplay Shift Within 2 Months [Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles