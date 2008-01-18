Team Fortress 2, Now In Lego Form

When I was a kid, Lego itself was as versatile as it is today. But Lego dudes? Nope. They had stock hair, stock bodies, and unless you opted for the medieval or sci-fi sets, you were pretty limited with what you could come up with. 2008 laughs in the face of those limitations. This is the entire Team Fortress 2 lineup, complete with instantly-recognisable weapons and uniforms, and my inner-eight-year-old's heart is aflutter.

TF2 Lego [FLickr, via Boing-Boing]