The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Team Ico Teases Next Project

teamicoart.jpgWhat exactly are we looking at here? Good question. Sony Japan just updated the career's page for Team Ico, replacing the old sketches on the page with the image you see above. Unfortunately our Japanese speaking and reading contingent is currently asleep, so I cannot tell you what the page actually says. One day I will learn Japanese, I promise. In the meantime, the folks at Team Ico Gamers - who I can only assume sit and refresh this page all day long - are claiming it's the first screenshot of Ico 3. Looks a little more concept artish to me, but I cannot deny that is certainly something new on a page dedicated to the team that created two of my personal favorite video games of all time, so gaze upon it in wonder.

Team Ico Career Page [Sony Japan via Team Ico Gamers]

Comments

  • DanMazkin Guest

    Ah shit, they're gonna make me buy a ps3 for this...dammit!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles