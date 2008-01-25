Teenage Boy Hacks, Steals for Princess Dress

It all started with a gothic Lolita dress. A 16 year-old Japanese gamer has been arrested by cops from Tokyo Metropolitan Police's "Hi-Tech Crimes Control Center" for stealing 36 million yen ($US 325,000) worth of virtual currency that's used in online RPG Mabinogi. The teen obtained the ID and password of an employee at the Tokyo branch of Korean game company NEXON. With that info, he accessed the company's servers and filled his virtual pockets with in-game money. He allegedly converted amount 600,000 yen ($US 5,500) into real cash, which he spent on books and software. The teen has confessed, saying:

I originally wanted the dress worn by the princess, but I just ended up racking up a bunch of game points.

That, and getting arrested. Online Theft [Nikkan Sports via Pink Tentacle Thanks Randy!]