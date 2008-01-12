Ten People Who Look Like Video Game Characters

GamerHelp put together a quick-hit, funny photo collection of ten famous video game characters and the real life people who look like them... some frighteningly so. Take for instance Blanka and Carrot Top, an association I've never made my self for some reason, but one that is blindingly obvious when you see the two standing next to one another. The list also includes fleshy adaptations of GTA's Claude, Daxter, Dhalsim, Mega Man hating Dr. Wily, Kratos, Leisure Suit Larry Laffer, Link, Mortal Kombat's Sheeva and Wario.

See if you can guess who is who before taking the jump.

10 People Who Look Like Video Game Characters [GamerHelp]