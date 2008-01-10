The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

TGS 2008 Dates Announced

tgs0041.jpg While some of us are still recovering from last year's Tokyo Game Show, that doesn't mean it's too early to announce the dates for this year's. TGS 2008 will be October 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. For those unable to count, that means that, yes, TGS will once again be four days long. The first two days will be business days. Big difference, TGS 2007 was in late September. Good, because it won't be so friggin' humid.

Pro Tip: For those without press passes, go on Sunday at around 4pm. Last year, it was a ghost town!
TGS Dates [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles