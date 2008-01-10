TGS 2008 Dates Announced

While some of us are still recovering from last year's Tokyo Game Show, that doesn't mean it's too early to announce the dates for this year's. TGS 2008 will be October 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. For those unable to count, that means that, yes, TGS will once again be four days long. The first two days will be business days. Big difference, TGS 2007 was in late September. Good, because it won't be so friggin' humid.

Pro Tip: For those without press passes, go on Sunday at around 4pm. Last year, it was a ghost town!

TGS Dates [Famitsu]