The Rock Band Stage Kit Adds Smoke and Lights

Destructoid's dashing Nick Chester has discovered that Gamestop is currently listing an upcoming peripheral called the Rock Band Stage Kit by Performance Design Products. According to the side of the box (the image of which has suddenly been removed from the Gamestop website) the kit is an "interactive light and smoke stage show" that will accompany your most frenzied Rock Band performances. You can pre-order it now in anticipation of it's posted release date of June 26 for $US 99. Could this be the rumored "big Rock Band news" we've heard tell about?
Kay, I've just purchased Rock Band online (should be in by this week's end)and I seriously can't wait. I've spent endless nights playing my Wii and PS3 with friends while they're over for drinks, but this is going to be crazy. We're talking about, quite possibly, the best periphial for any game ever. Okay, I understand that lights and a smoke machine are relatively pointless when it comes to the actual game itself, but how much fun would it be to be half blitz, turn off the lights, and have a light show going to the music that you and 3 other friends are playing while a house full of people watches you rock-out with you ****-out? TONS OF FUN, that's the correct answer.
I'm waiting for this to go on pre-sale for the PS3 so I can buy it long before it comes out. Considering that Rock Band is selling out everywhere and is super hard to find (I was trying for 3 weeks before paying above retail on eBay), I highly recommend that anybody who is going to get this pre-purchases it.