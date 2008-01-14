The Rock Band Stage Kit Adds Smoke and Lights

Destructoid's dashing Nick Chester has discovered that Gamestop is currently listing an upcoming peripheral called the Rock Band Stage Kit by Performance Design Products. According to the side of the box (the image of which has suddenly been removed from the Gamestop website) the kit is an "interactive light and smoke stage show" that will accompany your most frenzied Rock Band performances. You can pre-order it now in anticipation of it's posted release date of June 26 for $US 99. Could this be the rumored "big Rock Band news" we've heard tell about?

Live the dream with PDP's Rock Band 'Interactive Light and Smoke Stage Show' [Destructoid]