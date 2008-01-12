The Space Invaders Fashion Show Continues, This Time With Hats

Premiere cap manufacturer New Era is getting into the video game thing in a major way it would seem, as the follow up line to their Pac-Man series of fitted hats is an even wider Space Invaders collection. Seven caps, each with embroidered classic Space Invaders graphics, make up the line and each run about 6000 yen (somewhere near $US 55). They're currently available at Japanese retailer Cap Collector and will match well with your expensive Space Invaders Porter luggage in the same vein. Somehow I don't think Taito is done commercially exploiting the game's thirtieth anniversary quite yet.

Space Invader X New Era [Cap Collector via Strictly Fitteds]