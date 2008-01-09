The Top-Selling Games In Britain For 2007 Were...

ChartTrack have broken with standard practise and sent out actual figures for some game sales! And not just figures, but figures for the entire year! Once you've recovered from the shock with a lie down and a stiff drink, read on to see the ten top-selling games in the UK for 2007. Warning: BioShock, Mass Effect and Mario Galaxy do not feature.

1) FIFA 08 (1,391,435)

2) Dr Kawashima's Brain Training (1,016,558)

3) Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (935,044)

4) PES 2008 (787,382)

5) More Brain Training From Dr Kawashima (760,225)

6) Halo 3 (735,176)

7) The Simpsons Game (734,595)

8) Wii Play (688,002)

9) Assassin's Creed (670,286)

10) WWE Smackdown VS Raw 2008 (563,121)

Nice to see some real numbers for once! Pity they then went and rolled multi-format games into one, which tends to skew the data somewhat.

