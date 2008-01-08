For all its faults, I've got a soft-spot in my heart for Assassin's Creed. Mainly because, for everything it did spectacularly wrong, it did others spectacularly right. This is a perfect example. What this guard is doing is wrong. But his cheeky look around to make sure nobody's watching is so, so right.
[thanks MrPants!]
The Best And Worst Of Assassin's Creed
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
GLORY HOLE!