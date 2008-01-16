The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Team Fortress 2 Sentry Gun Case Mod We've Ever Seen

At the Kotaku West Coast annex, there's almost a constant connection to a Team Fortress 2 server. That goes a long way to changing our thought process when watching clips of an impressive custom-modded PC from "What are these people doing with their lives, time and money?" to "Stunning. The person responsible is an artisan of the highest calibre". Kudos to them. Thanks for the heads up, Tom.

