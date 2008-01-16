The Best Work Music Is...

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

RE: Up to My Elbows in Wires

Big night for news! Read below.

So, when I was in Korea, talking to Nick Rumas from 4CR, he mentioned that he really like Brian Eno. That Eno was perfect work music. Sure my dad had an LP version of Music for Airports, and I listened to it as a kid. Didn't ever really make a big impression on me as a youngster, though. But man, when I got back to Japan after Korea, I picked up a couple Eno albums from the 70's, and Nick was right: Eno is fantastic work music. Stimulating without being intrusive. Somehow I feel more productive listening to Eno. Not sure if I actually am, but still. What kind of music do you listen to while working?

