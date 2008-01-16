The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Best Work Music Is...

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Up to My Elbows in Wires

Big night for news! Read below.

So, when I was in Korea, talking to Nick Rumas from 4CR, he mentioned that he really like Brian Eno. That Eno was perfect work music. Sure my dad had an LP version of Music for Airports, and I listened to it as a kid. Didn't ever really make a big impression on me as a youngster, though. But man, when I got back to Japan after Korea, I picked up a couple Eno albums from the 70's, and Nick was right: Eno is fantastic work music. Stimulating without being intrusive. Somehow I feel more productive listening to Eno. Not sure if I actually am, but still. What kind of music do you listen to while working?

What you missed last night
THQ snap up
Dungeon Siege tanks
Roger Avary in trouble
SSBB delayed officially

Comments

  • Top 10 Motivation Boosters And Procrastination Killers | Lifehacker Australia Guest

    [...] 60 beats per minute. Founding Editor Gina and the editors at our gaming-crazed cousins Kotaku dig the ambience of Music for Airports. And while we’ve previously tried to tally up the best sounds for getting work done, the ultimate answer may be “Try something new. Not too [...]

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles