The Best Work Music Is...

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Up to My Elbows in Wires
Big night for news! Read below.
So, when I was in Korea, talking to Nick Rumas from 4CR, he mentioned that he really like Brian Eno. That Eno was perfect work music. Sure my dad had an LP version of Music for Airports, and I listened to it as a kid. Didn't ever really make a big impression on me as a youngster, though. But man, when I got back to Japan after Korea, I picked up a couple Eno albums from the 70's, and Nick was right: Eno is fantastic work music. Stimulating without being intrusive. Somehow I feel more productive listening to Eno. Not sure if I actually am, but still. What kind of music do you listen to while working?
What you missed last night
THQ snap up
Dungeon Siege tanks
Roger Avary in trouble
SSBB delayed officially
[...] 60 beats per minute. Founding Editor Gina and the editors at our gaming-crazed cousins Kotaku dig the ambience of Music for Airports. And while we’ve previously tried to tally up the best sounds for getting work done, the ultimate answer may be “Try something new. Not too [...]