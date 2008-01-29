The Chikan Express Game Display

Japanese shops go balls to the wall for their erotic game displays. They are so not screwing around! In the past, we've seen this (NSFW). Now, we bring you the TOTALLY NOT SAFE FOR WORK in-store display for Japanese erotic game Nonstop Chikan Tokkyuu ("Nonstop Molester Limited Express Train"). That, dear readers, after the jump!



Note: The cardboard cutout isn't life-sized, but 1/2 sized.

