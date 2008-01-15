The Cross Dressing Akihabara Maid Cafe

We have one rule about non-game related maid content: POST. (Indulge us, it's late and After Dark!) That picture you are looking at? That's a dude. No, really. That's a maid at Akihabara maid cafe Hibaritei, where the entire staff consists of men dressed as maids. The cafe opens only a few times a month at irregular times at other established maid cafes. The reason? All the cross dressing maids are dudes with other jobs (one guy is a writer, another is a model). The owner of Hibaritei came up with the idea when some men dressed in drag when there was a shortage of female maids at a cafe he owned previously. This is the maid cafe equivalent of Guilty Gear's Bridget!
Men Maids [Sankei via Canned Dogs]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink