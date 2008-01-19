The Games The NPD Top-10 Forgot

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

timeshiftps3.jpgThe December NPD top-10 contained a lot of big names: Call of Duty 4, Assassin's Creed, Halo 3, Guitar Hero...but there were a lot of big-name titles that didn't make the cut. Like Uncharted, and The Orange Box, and Mass Effect. Keen to know how far behind the pack these stragglers were, then? The simExchange got hold of some of NPD's "leftovers" data, which show that while Mass Effect did pretty well for itself, games like the PS3 version of The Orange Box...did not.

One thing to bear in mind: these aren't numbers 11-17 on the charts, they're just random sales data.

Mass Effect (Xbox 360) - 401,000
Mario Party DS (Nintendo DS) - 385,000
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PlayStation 3) - 206,000
Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles (Nintendo Wii) - 147,600
Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings (Nintendo DS) - 117,200
Half-Life 2: The Orange Box (PlayStation 3) - 56,500
TimeShift (PlayStation 3) - 25,000

The simExchange [via Next-Gen]

