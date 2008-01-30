The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Gradius II Vic Viper Model Shoots The Core Of My Heart

gradius_ii_vic_viper.jpgAnother Gradius game is looking less and less likely, now that talk of Gradius VI for the PlayStation 3 has been completely silenced, but shmup fans can at least remember the good old days with this excellent Vic Viper model. Based on the Gradius II design and expected to ship in April, the Atelier Sai distributed ship follows a trio of previous Vic Vipers. Those three were based on Konami's slightly creepy Sky Girls anime, which featured spindly teenage girls in exoskeletons. Targeted at the aircraft fetishists who like women with wings for legs, the Sky Girls Vic Vipers was tainted with off-canon colours, but still looked pretty snazzy.

Fortunately, that's all in the past.

gradius_ii_vic_viper_back.jpg

The 7.75" Gradius II Vic Viper model should set you back about $US 42 (or 4500 yen) if you find a retailer who stocks it. Play-Asia carried the previous versions, if you're so inclined. If you want to pick me up a pair—the second for a custom Player Two paintjob—I won't refuse.

Gradius II Vic Viper [HobbyStock]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles