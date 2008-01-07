Inspired by yesterday's Evil Dead guitar, artist Jonathan Nagle sent in this pic of his sweet customised Kill Bill guitar. Whenever I see these custom controllers I always think "Hey, I could do that!" I've even gotten as far as pulling the paints out and putting newspaper down but them I chicken out . Knowing my luck I would render the thing completely hideous and unusable. I suppose I could do a test run on one of these old PS2 GH guitars. It's not like I'll ever be able to use them on my PS3... (and before you comment in saying there is an adapter, I tried it and it's shite)
The Kill Bill GH Guitar
