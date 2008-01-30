The King Of Kong Is Now On DVD. If you missed the theatrical release of the Donkey Kong score-off documentary The King of Kong, you now have a chance to catch it on DVD. The film, which chronicles the high score struggles of chronic weeper Steve Wiebe and the dastardly tactics of the ultra-patriotic Billy Mitchell can probably be had from fine retailers and/or Netflix as of today. It's a gripping, if somewhat manipulative, good time and a worthwhile primer for the Hollywood adaptation.