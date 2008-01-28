The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Mario Birthday Party You Wish You Had

mariobdaypartycc.jpg I was impressed and a wee bit jealous last year when I posted about four year old George's Mario themed birthday party but these photos from Ethan's Mario/Video Game themed party have left me longing for the days when I could have a cool themed birthday party without people looking askance. An awesomely decorated cupcake table (above), Mario and Luigi papercraft favors, homemade Boo and Kirby pinatas, Mario and Luigi hats, a Yoshi Egg Hunt and a tastefully and detailed decorated back yard. If only cool stuff like that had been available when we were kids we might have been spared the horrors of party clowns.

papercraftfavors.jpg
Video Game Party Decor [SGA Creative's Flickr gallery]
[via The Tanooki]

Comments

  • Emma Patey Guest

    Please, please can someone tell me how to go about getting these favor boxes and other Mario Party ware?! [email protected]

    0
  • HELEN Guest

    OMG, where o where did you get the boxes and the decorations for the Super Mario theme party??????? My 6yr old son went crazy for all the stuff and now wont leave me alone until I find out where to buy it. Please email me any information @ [email protected]

    My son and I thank you very much !!!!!!

    0
  • katasha Tyson Guest

    Hello,

    Are you selling any of the items form the party. I am giving my son a mario party and I am interested in the ? favor boxes and the cupcake/cake stand or table, and anything else for that matter that may be for sale. Thanks

    0
  • helper Guest

    Pretty sure they are papercraft... shouldn't be too hard to design or build. Buy some cardstock and go on a trip back to first grade. :D papercraftmuseum.com has a great collection of papercrafts.

    0
  • Lenchen Ruiz de Luzuriaga-Abello Guest

    Wow this is so impressive. Where did you download the papercraft favor boxes?

    0
  • Renae Denyer Guest

    my son is having his 10th birthday and is hoping for a mario party can you please let me know how i can make the invites and all the other great mario stuff you did for your mario party thanks heaps

    0
  • Karla Schallies Guest

    Hi, my son is turning 9 and he loves Mario more than anything. I am planing a party for him and I would love to know where did you buy the boxes. Any help is really appreciated. Thanks a million. Karla

    0
  • Rachel Guest

    Here's the paper craft template for those who need it to make the boxes. There is Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, etc.

    http://nintenblog.com/taxonomy/term/44/0

    0
  • nellie santaella Guest

    Todo esta precioso me gustaria conseguir las cajitas amarillas estan bellas, y deseo el molde para el cumpleano de mi nieto.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles