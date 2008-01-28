The Mario Birthday Party You Wish You Had

I was impressed and a wee bit jealous last year when I posted about four year old George's Mario themed birthday party but these photos from Ethan's Mario/Video Game themed party have left me longing for the days when I could have a cool themed birthday party without people looking askance. An awesomely decorated cupcake table (above), Mario and Luigi papercraft favors, homemade Boo and Kirby pinatas, Mario and Luigi hats, a Yoshi Egg Hunt and a tastefully and detailed decorated back yard. If only cool stuff like that had been available when we were kids we might have been spared the horrors of party clowns.



Video Game Party Decor [SGA Creative's Flickr gallery]

[via The Tanooki]