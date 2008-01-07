The Mario Star Box

The holidays bring good cheer and presents, but they also bring situations like getting dragged to the mall by your mother or having to attend your hometown's clumsy Christmas pageant featuring the local radio DJ as Joseph. All you can do is hang on and make the best of it.

Kotakuite Jimmy was taken to a "paint your own pottery" place with his family over the holiday and fortunately for him, they had a star shaped box for him to work his gamer magic on. The result is this nifty Mario Power Star box with a nice Mario "M" emblazoned inside. Nice work, Jimmy! Way to make something nice out of a potentially terrifying situation.