The Microsoft Community Mobile

With CES now in full swing, Microsoft has taken up the task of shuttling around lazy members of the press and community in style. This is the Community Mobile, a dual-branded stretch hummer with Games for Windows on one side and Xbox Live on the other. As a special bonus to the already far-too-extravagant conveyance, the Microsoft team are loading up the limo at the end of the day on Wednesday for a special trip to In 'N Out Burger, where their own Larry Hryb will be on hand to lend his credit card towards the eventual cholesterol-choking death of everyone involved. Hooray! Hit the link for more pictures of the colossal gas guzzler.



