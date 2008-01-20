The Nerf Gun Lancer Mod

NerfHaven forum poster Forsaken_angel24 has taken his love of All things Nerf and Gears of War to a new level. Using a Nerf rifle and a toy chainsaw from Home Depot, Forsaken_angel24 was able to cobble together a reasonable and realistic looking copy of Gears of War's most infamous weapon, the Lancer. If you are interested in making one of your own, he gives full instructions in a posting on the NerfHaven forums.

I didn't even know they made Nerf guns like the one he used as a base. And parents are worried about the Wii Zapper?