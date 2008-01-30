The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Onion Charts The Best-Selling Wii Games

the_onion_wii_platinum.jpgYou've seen the official list of the million-selling Wii titles, straight from Nintendo itself, but The Onion weighs in with its own list of platinum hits for the waggle-box. Can't say any of these really surprise us, but we didn't know Wisdom Tree was back publishing games for a Nintendo platform. And we simply can't wait to play Throw The Thing At The Thing. Sounds throw-arrific!

Top-Selling Nintendo Wii Titles [The Onion]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles