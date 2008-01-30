The Onion Charts The Best-Selling Wii Games

You've seen the official list of the million-selling Wii titles, straight from Nintendo itself, but The Onion weighs in with its own list of platinum hits for the waggle-box. Can't say any of these really surprise us, but we didn't know Wisdom Tree was back publishing games for a Nintendo platform. And we simply can't wait to play Throw The Thing At The Thing. Sounds throw-arrific!
