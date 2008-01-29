The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

babyps3.jpgAs CEO, Sir Howard Stringer has been front and center during the PS3's difficult year of rearing. But now things are looking up, especially since Sony thinks that it will soon defeat the Xbox 360 in the PAL markets. And according to Stringer:

PS3 has now gone past XBox [sic]on the Christmas market. It's moving into its own as it gets into higher bandwidth...PS3 is out of the woods and beginning to hold its own.

And with a tear, Stringer said farewell to the PS3, left only with fond memories of when it suckled his bosom in the night...the singular treatment to stop the PlayStation's tears.

Sony CEO says sales going well, watching yen [via eurogamer]

