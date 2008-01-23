The PSP360 Is Here, Universe Implosion Coming Soon

We've yet to actually see this PSP/Xbox 360 hybrid turned on, but from the looks of it, one modder has fused an Xbox 360 controller with a PSP system. The result reminds us of those monkey head swapping experiments dating back to the 1920s (note, that link is a bit graphic)—the concept might sort of work, but the accompanying scientific risks may be too high to make the gains worthwhile. And the end product is pretty freaking grotesque, too.

