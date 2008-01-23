The PSP360 Is Here, Universe Implosion Coming Soon

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

We've yet to actually see this PSP/Xbox 360 hybrid turned on, but from the looks of it, one modder has fused an Xbox 360 controller with a PSP system. The result reminds us of those monkey head swapping experiments dating back to the 1920s (note, that link is a bit graphic)—the concept might sort of work, but the accompanying scientific risks may be too high to make the gains worthwhile. And the end product is pretty freaking grotesque, too.

[via pocketgamer]

Comments

  • DONAR Guest

    I see the definition of Modder has been expanded to include people that cram buttons from one device onto another while under the influence of psychotropic drugs.

    Fail.

    0

