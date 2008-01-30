The Secret World Is, Ah, Less Secret

Funcom have announced a few more details on their upcoming MMO The Secret World, due sometime in the future for the PC and 360. And they're all to do with the game's story, and how they're hoping to avoid relying on neither orcs nor spaceships. Because those are boring. All this is good to hear! Because when you show off a teaser poster with a beastie that looks a lot like Cthulhu you get my attention. Product manager Erling Ellingson:

The setting for The Secret World is actually our own world... But there is something out there, another world beyond our own. In this world there are monsters and there are some very, very dark conspiracies. There are also many myths and legends from our own world, that may play a part in all of this.

Hardly ground-breaking in its own right, sure, but at least it's new ground for an MMO. Particularly when you consider the game will be using real-world locations like London and New York, giving certain players the very meta experience of strolling around the virtual streets their real-life arses are too lazy to stroll.

