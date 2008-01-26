The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Secrets of Zero Punctuation Revealed!

Picture%2013.pngWe're all big fans of Zero Punctuation around here, so we were pretty eager to read Boing Boing Gadgets' interview with auteur Ben "Yahtzee" Crenshaw (why we didn't do one ourselves...hindsight). In addition to talking about his favorite games (Silent Hill 2, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time and Portal), Crenshaw finally laid to rest the debates we've had over how long these spots take to produce.

I usually take a few days to play through the game and I'll usually finish it, or get as far as I can before I feel I can formulate an opinion. After that I'll devote a day to writing the script...Then comes making the images, which usually takes me 2 or 3 days. I used to record the speech first, but I found that I'd sometimes want to make changes to the script while making the images, especially if I wanted to reword a phrase that I found too hard to visualise. Once the images are done, recording the narration and stringing it all together in Windows Movie Maker is the easy part.

We'd always known it: when the project's said and done the time approaches a full work week. For those interested in the rest of the interview, hit up BBG.


A Nice Little Q&A with Zero Punctuation's Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw [boingboinggadgets]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles