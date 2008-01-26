The Soul Calibur IV Roster Expands

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

soulcalibur_iv_lineup.jpgNo surprises on par with Darth Vader and Yoda joining the cast of Soul Calibur IV, but three familiar faces have been confirmed to return to the roster of Namco Bandai's weapons fighter. Maxi, Seung Mina and Yun-seong will all return, as proven by a new batch of exclusive screens from Gamespy. The new shots look, as expected, sexy as hell, even if the particular characters rate pretty low on my personal Soul Calibur totem. Two new stages also make their debut, a pirate ship and ice cave. Understatement has never been the Soul series specialty, so expect plenty of detail.

Soulcalibur IV (X360) [Gamespy]

