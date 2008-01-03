The Street Picks 2008's Biggest Money Makers

For anyone looking to make a bit of dough from day trading or, say, long-term investment in THQ, you may want to take a look at The Street's picks for the biggest video games of 2008. Profiled are many of the new year's money-grubbingest titles, many of which were originally scheduled to arrive in 2007. Picks include Konami's Metal Gear Solid 4, Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet, Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto IV, THQ's Saints Row 2, Nintendo's Wii Fit and EA's Spore, nearly all sure things for big, big sales and arguable "killer app" labels.

Oddly, Super Smash Bros. Brawl is overlooked for the Wii, a game whose success is all but guaranteed on the sales leading platform. A handful of 2008 potential candidates, Resident Evil 5 and Blizzard's possible offerings in Wrath of the Lich King and StarCraft II, also deserve attention.

