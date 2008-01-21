The True Meaning of Pikachu

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

homeless_pikachu.jpg File this under "huh." Ever wondered what "Pikachu" actually means? Sure, you have! "Pika" is from pikapika, which means to sparkle or glitter. "Chu" is from chuchu, the Japanese word for the sound mice make. So put them together, and you get "Pikachu," AKA "Sparkle Mouse Noise." A shame the localizers stuck with the Japanese original. We quite like that Sparkle Mouse Noise moniker.
  • James Guest

    Yeah, 'pika' does mean sparkle or glitter but also refers to low-level electrical arcing, or specifically the sound it creates, such as the sound a tazer makes. Pikachu kinda means electric-mouse or sparking-mouse in this context, with the emphasis being on minor electrical presence in the context of its noise.

    Pikachus evolved form is Raichu, Rai(雷) being the Japanese/Chinese word for thudner.

