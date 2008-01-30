The Turok Demo Is Here! (In North America)

For those who reside in Canada, Mexico and the Unites States, the Turok Xbox 360 demo is finally available on LIVE. Even through the rest of the world may have already decided that the game kinda blows, it's not for them to choose! Download it for youself and decide! It's a free country, and from what we understand of that designation, we can download demos for free. And, you know, not be charged for the full price of the game to try it out. Ain't America/Mexico and Canada great?

