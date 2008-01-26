The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Wonderful End Of The World

wonderfulend.jpgIf you're looking for a lovely way to look busy on a lazy Friday afternoon, then independent developer Dejobaan Games has got just the thing. They've just released their latest title, The Wonderful End of the World, which casts you as a super absorbent puppet tasked with collecting as much of the world as you can before it is eaten by "mythological demon with the head of a fish." It plays a lot like Katamari Damacy - in fact, the first level of the two-level demo had me ready to dismiss it as a throwaway clone - but then I got to level 2 and fell in love. Set in a video game world, the second level starts you off in a game of Pong, which is set within a game of Pac-Man, which is set within a game of Centipede, with Tetris blocks and Tron light cycles running about and Space Invaders descending overhead. I swoon! It's PC Katamari Damacy on crack, all for $US 19.95. Hit the link below to give the game a go!

The Wonderful End Of The World [Dejobaan Games]

Comments

  • D Guest

    I know this is two years late, but I just got the game: No, this is not Katamari on crack. Katamari is Katamari on crack.

    0
    • D Guest

      *Three years, d-derp.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles