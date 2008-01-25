There Are Going To Be SSBB Shortages? Why?

Hardware shortages we can understand — heck, we can even sympathize. Making hardware is hard. Game shortages? Well, that's just silly. After delays, there will apparently be a Super Smash Bros. Brawl shortage. According to blog Canned Dogs, retailer Lepton is only getting 156 copies, but has over 800 pre-orders. Nintendo is apparently giving afflilate stores first-priority and Lepton isn't one of them. What's more, importer National Console Report has closed its SSBB pre-orders, stating:

Last night, vendors in Japan warned us that there might be a shortage of [SSBB]so we're closing preorders today. If the information turns out to be erroneous, we'll accept new preorders again.

The launch day shipment is apparently going to be somewhere between 300,000 and 400,000 copies. But, why? Unless I'm missing something, that doesn't make much sense. There aren't any semiconducters in a game disc. It's just data printed on a CD. So, print up more. Delays aside and all, for a game that has been hyped for a year and a half, you'd think they'd be better prepared. That, or hype their games less.

