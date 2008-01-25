The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

There Are Going To Be SSBB Shortages? Why?

ssbb_shortage.jpg Hardware shortages we can understand — heck, we can even sympathize. Making hardware is hard. Game shortages? Well, that's just silly. After delays, there will apparently be a Super Smash Bros. Brawl shortage. According to blog Canned Dogs, retailer Lepton is only getting 156 copies, but has over 800 pre-orders. Nintendo is apparently giving afflilate stores first-priority and Lepton isn't one of them. What's more, importer National Console Report has closed its SSBB pre-orders, stating:

Last night, vendors in Japan warned us that there might be a shortage of [SSBB]so we're closing preorders today. If the information turns out to be erroneous, we'll accept new preorders again.

The launch day shipment is apparently going to be somewhere between 300,000 and 400,000 copies. But, why? Unless I'm missing something, that doesn't make much sense. There aren't any semiconducters in a game disc. It's just data printed on a CD. So, print up more. Delays aside and all, for a game that has been hyped for a year and a half, you'd think they'd be better prepared. That, or hype their games less.
Angry SSBB Fans [Japanator via Dtoid]

Comments

  • optimissed Guest

    Nintendo is obviously trying to create unneeded artificial demand with this one.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles