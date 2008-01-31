Things On Wheels Coming To XBLA

SouthPeak games is entering the Xbox Live Arcade ring, partnering with Load Inc. - the creators of XBLA racing game Mad Tracks - to create Things On Wheels, an RC car racing title due out this summer.
"We've been looking to move into Xbox LIVE Arcade titles and Load Inc. wanted to do something brand new with the racing genre. This really appealed to us," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "Competing with real life remote control cars is great fun, so why not do it in a videogame?
So completely new! No one has ever done the mini-cars racing through large environments thing before, unless you count all those Micro Machine games, or the RC series, or maybe Mad Tracks for the PC and XBLA. Other than that - and countless other titles - no...never been done. Let's hear it for innovation!
Wednesday 30th January/...SouthPeak Games has announced that it will be publishing Things On Wheels for Xbox LIVE® Arcade for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft®. Things On Wheels is an accessible, pure arcade racing title placing players at the helm of radio-controlled vehicles as they compete on tracks set within a gigantic house. Developed by experienced Xbox LIVE Arcade alumni Load Inc., Things On Wheels promises to deliver plenty of radio-controlled racing fun when released in summer 2008.
A key innovation for Things On Wheels is its non-linear track design. Moving from room to room within an expansive virtual house, courses are constructed from routes that incorporate everyday items as hazards and obstacles. It's entirely possible that a championship could be won by taking the right path around a set of table legs, or cruelly lost by failing to avoid the searing heat of an electric heater. With huge scope for a variety of wildly entertaining courses, developers Load Inc. are promising to infuse Things On Wheels with as much radio-controlled racing mayhem as possible.
Things On Wheels will be released for Xbox LIVE Arcade in summer 2008
