Things On Wheels Coming To XBLA

SouthPeak games is entering the Xbox Live Arcade ring, partnering with Load Inc. - the creators of XBLA racing game Mad Tracks - to create Things On Wheels, an RC car racing title due out this summer.

"We've been looking to move into Xbox LIVE Arcade titles and Load Inc. wanted to do something brand new with the racing genre. This really appealed to us," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "Competing with real life remote control cars is great fun, so why not do it in a videogame?

So completely new! No one has ever done the mini-cars racing through large environments thing before, unless you count all those Micro Machine games, or the RC series, or maybe Mad Tracks for the PC and XBLA. Other than that - and countless other titles - no...never been done. Let's hear it for innovation!