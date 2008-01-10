This Mouse Pad Is So Big It's Ridiculous

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

giantpad.jpgI don't know about you, but when I play shooters on my PC, I don't gently run my mouse across the limited confines of my mouse pad like some lily-livered pussy. I hurl the bastard. Which makes me feel better about myself, but also hinders my performance somewhat. Hence my interest in this, a new mousepad from Ratscar. At 35.4 x 17.7 inches (almost 10x the size of a normal pad) it's utterly impractical, and at $US 40 it's waaay out of my price bracket for a mousepad, but...it'd be nice to have the option to hurl both your mouse and your keyboard (and scanner, and printer, and morning coffee) all off the same pad, wouldn't it?
giant mouse pad offers tons of surface area [technabob]

