This Mouse Pad Is So Big It's Ridiculous

I don't know about you, but when I play shooters on my PC, I don't gently run my mouse across the limited confines of my mouse pad like some lily-livered pussy. I hurl the bastard. Which makes me feel better about myself, but also hinders my performance somewhat. Hence my interest in this, a new mousepad from Ratscar. At 35.4 x 17.7 inches (almost 10x the size of a normal pad) it's utterly impractical, and at $US 40 it's waaay out of my price bracket for a mousepad, but...it'd be nice to have the option to hurl both your mouse and your keyboard (and scanner, and printer, and morning coffee) all off the same pad, wouldn't it?

