This Chain Chomp Cap Is Like "Arf! Arf! Om Nom Nom"

Like what you see? Here's how to make your own Chain Chomp knit cap, as designed by knitter Allison MacAlister. Step 1, learn to knit. Step 2, go to the Knitting Ninja's web site and download the hat pattern. Step 3, ????. Step 4, you have a fantastic wearable homage to Super Mario Bros. 3—and or Super Mario 64, if you're so inclined—that will do its best to keep your noggin warm while giving the appearance of a black ball devouring your brain.
Chain Chomp Hat [Knitting Ninja - thanks, Motha!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink