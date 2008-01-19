This Chain Chomp Cap Is Like "Arf! Arf! Om Nom Nom"

Like what you see? Here's how to make your own Chain Chomp knit cap, as designed by knitter Allison MacAlister. Step 1, learn to knit. Step 2, go to the Knitting Ninja's web site and download the hat pattern. Step 3, ????. Step 4, you have a fantastic wearable homage to Super Mario Bros. 3—and or Super Mario 64, if you're so inclined—that will do its best to keep your noggin warm while giving the appearance of a black ball devouring your brain.

