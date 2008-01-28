This Goomba Beanie Is Totally Harmless

For anyone utterly unconcerned about fat Italians jumping on their noodle, here's the perfect head-warmer: an adorable Goomba beanie. And we mean adorable in the literal sense of the word. Just look at his little mouth, slightly ajar with a look of harmless curiosity on his face. It's not for sale, but if you, your significant other or blood relatives are handy with a pair of knitting needles, you can find a pattern at the link below.

Goomba Hat Pattern (Well, Sort Of) [FadeCrazy's Blog, via Boing-Boing]