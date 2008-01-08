The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

This Is Why PSP Phat Owners Can't Use Skype

pspskype.jpgIf you own an old PSP, and are a little teary at the prospect of missing out on all the Skype fun PSP-2000 owners will be getting in on, sorry. Nothing's going to help you. Your "ancient" device just can't do it. Apparently. Hopefully the knowledge of why you can't get in on the action will help you in the mourning process. SCEE's Nick Sharples explains:

Although PSP-1000 and PSP-2000 are identical in basic functions, there are differences in hardware specifications to some extent and for that reason, PSP-2000 may differ in features from PSP-1000. We had studied the possibility of supporting Skype with PSP-1000 but had to give it up because of the smaller size of main memory on PSP-1000 series.

There you have it. Don't blame your PSP's girth, that's shallow. Blame its smaller memory. Then blame Sony, because even if that's the truth (and we have our doubts, what with this being a great "incentive" for people to upgrade), if you're an early adopter this kinda sucks.
PSP memory was key factor for Skype decision [Pocketgamer]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Seriously, I believe them. If it were possible to do VOIP on the PSP fat, they would have already used it in games like SOCOM...

    oh wait...

    But wait, it's not like you can do VOIP on a lower powered machine than the PSP Slim & Lite, just look at the DS: They could have done VOIP for Pokemon Diamond, it would have been great, but they didn't have enough memory to-...

    ...Oh.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles