This PSN Game Is Not Suitable For 10 Year-Old Children

What's more fun than playing a game with naughty words in it? The answer, of course, is filming your ten year-old son playing a game with naughty words in it, pissing yourself laughing then sending it to us. This is Pain, recently released as a downloadable game for the PS3. And this is Zach, who's 10, and who will now think oral sex is something you get when you're smashed head-first into a building by a DIY catapult.
