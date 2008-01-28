This Week's Best Buy and Circuit City Deals

For the five of you that haven't purchased Halo 3 yet (if you like that sort of thing that is) be sure to check out this week's Best Buy circular. From today until February 3 they are offering the hugely popular FPS for $US 37.99 which is a $US 22 savings off of the regular listed price of $US 59.99.
Circuit City's weekly ad offers a $US 10 gift card with a pre-order of Devil May Cry 4 for either the Xbox 360 version or the PS3 version. A $US 10 gift card is also available for pre-orders of the 360 and PS3 versions of Turok. For a full rundown of all the weekly ad deals, check out CheapAssGamer.com.
