THQ Bringing WALL●E To Life

A Pixar film getting a game translation? Get out of town! Yes yes - it isn't much of a surprise to anyone, but THQ is busy preparing the video game version of the next big Pixar film WALL●E for just about every console marketable, including both the DS and PSP, Mac and PC, and all points in between. WALL●E is the story of a little robot left on the Earth to clean it up after humanity trashed it, who falls in love with a robot named EVE who arrives 700 years later on a probe to check on his progress. Unless the folks at Pixar were kidnapped and replaced with cardboard cutouts, expect the film to make millions and the game of the film to follow suit. A small part of me hopes it will fail, if only because typing WALL●E out is a bitch and a half. Look for the game this summer, on or around the movie's June 27th release.

THQ Announces Plans To Launch Disney•Pixar's WALL●E Across All Major Gaming Systems

Gamers Will Bring Humanity Back to Earth in Summer 2008

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - January 3, 2008 - THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced plans to release the WALL●E video game in conjunction with the film's eagerly awaited theatrical debut from Disney•Pixar in the summer of 2008. WALL●E is anticipated to launch across all major gaming systems including the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, WiiTM home video game system, Nintendo DSTM, Windows PC and Mac, as well as wireless devices.

The long-running relationship between THQ and Disney•Pixar has achieved shipments of more than 35 million units worldwide. THQ's current agreement with Disney•Pixar, which was announced in 2004, includes rights to create games based on four newly created Disney•Pixar film properties. Last year's Ratatouille video game was the first property released by THQ under this agreement.

WALL●E is expected to release this summer and will mark THQ's next installment in the company's well-established and successful association with Disney•Pixar. Development for WALL●E will be led by THQ's internal Heavy Iron Studios.

About the WALL●E Videogame

Players will take control of WALL●E and EVE through a fast-paced adventure based on the upcoming Disney•Pixar film. The game will allow fans to relive some of the movie's most thrilling moments as they explore 10 worlds filled with non-stop action and adventure, along with head-to-head multiplayer challenges. Players will recognize the storyline, characters and key locations from the WALL●E film as they carry out intense missions, dodge dangerous enemies and navigate their way through a futuristic world. In addition, the game will contain new storylines and environments that movie-goers will not see in theaters.