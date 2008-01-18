The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

THQ Shows Off Asia-Pacific Frontlines Xbox 360 Collector's Edition

ffw_ce_box.jpgTHQ was kind enough to show off the goods to the Frontlines PC Collector's Edition last year, which we were told was specially put together for Australian gamers.

Now we have shots and info on the Asia-Pacific Xbox 360 CE. Here's what you can expect: • The game (you'd hope so!); • "Drone to Kill" T-shirt (Large); • Poster; • Frontlines art book; • Bonus disc containing the soundtrack, behind the scenes and "more".

It's a healthy CE, to be sure, but I think I'd prefer to go with the PC one, seeing as it also comes with playing cards, iron-on patch and strategy guide. In defence of the Xbox 360 CE, it will only set you back $99.95, instead of the PC CE's $109.95. Note that the $99.95 price tag is the same as the standard edition, so it might be an idea to pre-order the game.

If you'd like to see the contents disgorged from their box and nicely arranged, there's another photo after the jump.

ffw_ce_inside.jpg

