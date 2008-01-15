THQ Snap Up Rise Of Nations Devs

THQ, they're a hungry crocodile. This is their story: after sitting silently at the bottom of the watering hole for hours, waiting, they finally saw it. Big Huge Games, treading gingerly down to the water's edge, equal parts thirsty and wary. BHG took one sip of water...nothing. Two sips...nothing. Believing the coast was clear, they took a third. Which is when THQ struck, crashing out of the water, seizing the Rise of Nations and Catan devs in its vice-like jaws and dragging them swiftly beneath the bloody surface.

