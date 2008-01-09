Three New Fable 2 Screens Hit

Besides suffering from a brutal paper towel shortage, the folks at Lionhead seem to be hard at work on Fable 2. Not these three new character renders from the game showing off the Hobbes of Fable. These cross between dwarf and goblins from the original game may have gotten their cuteness factor amped up, but they'll still blow you to bits if you get to close... and then apparently point and laugh.

Fable 2 Screenshots