Three New SSBB Characters Accidentally Leaked?

New challengers! Accidentally! Apparently!! In one of the Smash Bros. DOJO!! updates last week, it was announced that stickers could power-up characters during Adventure Mode. In the Japanese preview clip, a couple new characters have been apparently revealed via in-game stickers. What looks like Pokémon Jigglypuff and Lucario seem to be visible. Lucario is really popular in Japan right now with 4, 5 and 6 year olds. So his inclusion makes sense! Also, Ness from the Earthbound series is visible as well in another frame. (To see that frame, click here.) The original clip that appeared on Nintendo's site, which we've posted after the jump, contained these in-game stickers at about four minutes, twenty seconds in. The "corrected" clip doesn't. But, who knows? Confirmation should come soon enough thanks to the DOJO!! publicity machine.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl [Edible at GameFAQs via Dtoid]